Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sb Financial (SBFG) by 165.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 70,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,867 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30M, up from 42,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 824 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has risen 3.12% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 77.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 1.85 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 529,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.53 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 1.66 million shares traded or 71.82% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has risen 0.46% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ERF’s profit will be $71.11M for 6.75 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp by 257,300 shares to 500,600 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fintech Etf by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Among 7 analysts covering Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enerplus Corp had 16 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) rating on Tuesday, November 27. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $1500 target. On Monday, June 6 the stock rating was reinitiated by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 10. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 9. The stock of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, January 8. The stock of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 17. Raymond James initiated the shares of ERF in report on Friday, December 18 with “Outperform” rating. FirstEnergy Capital upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 10 report. On Monday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, November 9.

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Energy Stocks for Big Upside in an Uncertain Energy Market – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heavy Canadian crude price has more than doubled since cuts announced – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enerplus Corporation (ERF) CEO Ian Dundas on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alberta orders oil producers to cut production in face of price crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $234.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ramco Gershnsn by 12,000 shares to 139,189 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC) by 45,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,696 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific City.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $3,585 activity.