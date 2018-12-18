Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 683.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 15,540 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 17,814 shares with $1.99M value, up from 2,274 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $158.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.93. About 1.90M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio

Emcore Corp (EMKR) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.10, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 26 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 29 sold and decreased holdings in Emcore Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 17.24 million shares, down from 19.44 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Emcore Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 21 Increased: 15 New Position: 11.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) stake by 8,310 shares to 942,543 valued at $122.26 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT) stake by 117,642 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 700,839 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 1.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Intact Invest Management has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 1.96% or 125,481 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 5.67 million shares. Amer Intll stated it has 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). South Texas Money Management reported 17,888 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership reported 88,655 shares stake. Bokf Na accumulated 238,832 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Meridian Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 1,833 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 662,832 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 423,410 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 0.66% or 26,716 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Corporation stated it has 41,203 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 5 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Susquehanna maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, September 28. Susquehanna has “Positive” rating and $135 target. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $116 target in Wednesday, October 3 report.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. Spanos Mike sold $2.26M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 12,024 shares valued at $1.29M was made by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. Narasimhan Laxman had sold 5,500 shares worth $587,364 on Thursday, October 4. Khan Mehmood sold 168,295 shares worth $18.53M.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is PepsiCo’s Dividend? – PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 High-Quality Stocks Goldman Sachs Recommends for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo completes acquisition of SodaStream International Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

More notable recent EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Emcore Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EMCORE Corporation Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) CEO Jeff Rittichier on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emcore +9% after revenue beat; CFO to depart company – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EMCORE Corporation to Report Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells indium phosphide optical chips, components, subsystems, and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market worldwide. The company has market cap of $115.95 million. It offers DFB laser modules and diodes, laser and avalanche chips, optical receivers, and broadband photodiodes for use in telecommunication, cable television, fiber-to-the-premises, defense and homeland security, satellite communication and broadcast, and professional audio/video applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors.

P.A.W. Capital Corp holds 3.33% of its portfolio in EMCORE Corporation for 660,000 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 625,145 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 0.62% invested in the company for 1.65 million shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Cannell Capital Llc, a Wyoming-based fund reported 258,191 shares.

It closed at $4.2 lastly. It is down 26.98% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EMKR News: 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 12c; 24/04/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – Emcore Sees 3Q Rev $17M-$19M; 22/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 9 Days; 29/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Rev $18.6M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 19/04/2018 – DJ EMCORE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMKR); 19/03/2018 EMCORE CORP EMKR.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM