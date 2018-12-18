Scharf Investments Has Cut Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake; Biotime (BTX) Has 1.39 Sentiment

Biotime Inc (BTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 39 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 28 sold and trimmed stakes in Biotime Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 55.13 million shares, down from 55.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Biotime Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 23 New Position: 16.

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 8.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 90,566 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 5.34%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 1.02 million shares with $157.29M value, down from 1.11M last quarter. Aon Plc now has $36.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $150.55. About 334,587 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 13.92% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS

Among 6 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aon had 6 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $167 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Citigroup. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $150 target in Monday, October 29 report.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.14 EPS, down 8.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.35 per share. AON’s profit will be $515.41M for 17.59 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.36% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $3,769 activity.

Analysts await BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by BioTime, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The company has market cap of $131.41 million. The Company’s product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 6.54% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. for 29.97 million shares. Prescott General Partners Llc owns 1.85 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dafna Capital Management Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.07% in the stock. Indexiq Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 845,072 shares.