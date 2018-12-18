Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 87.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 86,510 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 185,541 shares with $6.13 million value, up from 99,031 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $27.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 4.51M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 53.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 158,231 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock declined 6.43%. The Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 137,380 shares with $30.58 million value, down from 295,611 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $199.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $193.38. About 1.88 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.92 million activity. The insider Park Joo Man sold 18,283 shares worth $522,528. Doerger Brian J. sold $99,473 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Tuesday, November 20. 36,000 shares were sold by OMIDYAR PIERRE M, worth $1.04 million. Shares for $919,176 were sold by Lee Jae Hyun. $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth.

Among 15 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. eBay had 22 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EBAY, SLB, RMTI – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay Launches Green Monday Deals to Lure Holiday Buyers – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Morgan Stanley Says Bullish Call on eBay Stock Was ‘Wrong’ – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay’s (EBAY) Authentication Service Now Expands to Jewelry – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBay (EBAY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Dropped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,015 activity. $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.