Sector Gamma As increased Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) stake by 53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sector Gamma As acquired 165,475 shares as Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)’s stock declined 5.37%. The Sector Gamma As holds 477,707 shares with $11.68M value, up from 312,232 last quarter. Patterson Companies Inc now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 867,276 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 35.98% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter; 29/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NXJ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.41, from 1.77 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 19 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 14 cut down and sold equity positions in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.65 million shares, down from 3.72 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies had 4 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 31 with “Underweight”. The stock of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 31. Morgan Stanley maintained Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) on Friday, June 22 with “Underweight” rating.

Sector Gamma As decreased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 14,830 shares to 706,228 valued at $54.44 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 100,806 shares and now owns 202,434 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold PDCO shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 91.24 million shares or 4.08% less from 95.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,040 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 18,000 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Com reported 28,159 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough And stated it has 0.04% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Moreover, Delta Asset Management Lc Tn has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 350 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System reported 58,594 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Nordea Inv Management reported 276,700 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 8,705 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Finance owns 246,205 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 16,766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund for 70,080 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 328,038 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lucas Capital Management has 0.4% invested in the company for 25,859 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 35,470 shares.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $527.52 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 57.44 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey.

