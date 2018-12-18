Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 7,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,765 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.70B, down from 219,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $8.65 during the last trading session, reaching $385.1. About 555,897 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR

Security National Bank Of So Dak decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 33.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 6,926 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $977,000, down from 10,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. Some Historical ITW News; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for "Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 08/03/2018 – Moody's Affirms Itw's A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 1,360 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Arcadia Mngmt Mi reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). North Star Asset Management holds 57,309 shares. First Personal Service owns 416 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc accumulated 1,960 shares. Bb&T stated it has 13,546 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 4,147 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Co Ca stated it has 1,841 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt stated it has 4,224 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 95,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,674 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 163 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $22.31 million activity. $7.81 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was sold by Larsen Michael M on Tuesday, December 11.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20 million for 17.41 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Thursday, January 21 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, August 17 to "Sell". On Monday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with "Hold". BMO Capital Markets maintained it with "Hold" rating and $185.0 target in Wednesday, January 24 report.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $227.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 26 shares to 8,236 shares, valued at $204.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corporati (NYSE:ALL) by 10 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 6 insider sales for $14.78 million activity. On Wednesday, August 8 Hodnik David F sold $234,328 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 524 shares. On Thursday, July 26 MORIKIS JOHN G sold $9.20M worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 20,946 shares. The insider Baxter Joel D. sold $1.13 million. Shares for $253,125 were bought by STROPKI JOHN M on Monday, October 29. $1.69 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares were sold by IPPOLITO PETER J.. Shares for $2.33M were sold by GILLIGAN THOMAS P on Tuesday, August 28.

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The firm has "Equal Weight" rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 2. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SHW in report on Friday, September 29 with "Buy" rating. The stock has "Buy" rating by Longbow on Tuesday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Whittier Tru has 37,622 shares. Td Asset has 78,001 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.48% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Citigroup Incorporated has 43,376 shares. Fund Management stated it has 29,718 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,388 shares. Chartist Ca reported 0.03% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,199 shares stake. Natl Asset Inc reported 1,748 shares. Bluestein R H has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Texas Yale Corporation holds 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 3,446 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.1% or 28,181 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 3.73M shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.60M for 23.25 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.