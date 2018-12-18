Markel Corp decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) by 51.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 86,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.06M, down from 168,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Sensata Technologies Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 377,036 shares traded. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has declined 7.51% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ST News: 15/05/2018 – Brave Warrior Adds Nielsen Holdings, Exits Sensata: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Holds First Annual Day of Service; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q Rev $886.3M; 21/05/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N – SENSATA IS MAINTAINING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $3.57 TO $3.73; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.57-Adj EPS $3.73; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies Enters into Agreement to Sell Valves Business to Pacific Industrial Co

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (Call) (CPE) by 99.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 868,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.39 million, down from 875,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 2.30M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 27.20% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 25,000 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 17 analysts covering Sensata Technologies Holdings NV (NYSE:ST), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Sensata Technologies Holdings NV had 68 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, January 15. Cowen & Co maintained Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) rating on Friday, September 15. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $45.0 target. The stock of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 9 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 31 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, September 10 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of ST in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, October 15. The stock of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 18. The company was maintained on Friday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.87 per share. ST’s profit will be $162.52M for 10.84 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Sensata Technologies Holding PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.17 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold ST shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.87% less from 10.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stanley owns 100,545 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Markel Corp holds 0.07% in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) or 82,000 shares. Tesuji Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30.12% or 10.50M shares.

More notable recent Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018, also Wsj.com with their article: “Trump Declares Day of Mourning for Bush; NYSE and Nasdaq Say They Will Close – The Wall Street Journal” published on December 02, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Jefferies Stays Aggressive With 4 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 28, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When FedEx Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $171,419 activity. Conn Mitzi P had sold 15,000 shares worth $176,400 on Tuesday, September 18.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CPE’s profit will be $56.90 million for 6.85 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Among 34 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 29 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Callon Petroleum had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the shares of CPE in report on Monday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 14. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14 target in Thursday, August 11 report. The rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 29. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 21 by Seaport Global. On Monday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Tuesday, November 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $15.0 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Monday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $16 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 14 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Thursday, September 8.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mv Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 100,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 266,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.