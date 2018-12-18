FULLSHARE HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAY (OTCMKTS:FLLHF) had a decrease of 0.6% in short interest. FLLHF’s SI was 54.27 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.6% from 54.60M shares previously. It closed at $0.38 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba increased Essent Group Ltd Com (ESNT) stake by 99.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sentinel Trust Company Lba acquired 18,005 shares as Essent Group Ltd Com (ESNT)’s stock declined 21.67%. The Sentinel Trust Company Lba holds 36,070 shares with $1.60 million value, up from 18,065 last quarter. Essent Group Ltd Com now has $3.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 347,039 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has declined 23.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES

Fullshare Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Properties, Tourism, Investment, Healthcare, and New Energy divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops and sells properties, including residential, hotels, offices, and apartments with projects located in Nanjing and Chongqing cities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold ESNT shares while 72 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 84.31 million shares or 1.07% more from 83.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 19,070 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd. Sg Americas Llc reported 88,530 shares. Convergence Investment Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 13,021 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Incorporated Lp accumulated 0.14% or 277,068 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 0.21% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Clearbridge Invests Llc accumulated 314,787 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,758 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Limited Company holds 0.05% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 5,503 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 89,021 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameritas Partners has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Capital Glob owns 9.14 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 321,998 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Geode Mgmt Llc holds 1.24M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Essent Group had 4 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 12. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 23 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Susquehanna. The stock of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $3.87 million activity. On Monday, September 10 the insider Bhasin Vijay sold $1.24 million. 18,781 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) shares with value of $847,962 were sold by Gibbons Mary Lourdes. GLANVILLE ROBERT bought $72,240 worth of stock. MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR had sold 16,818 shares worth $756,584 on Thursday, September 13. The insider WEINSTOCK DAVID B sold $91,020. Shares for $1.00 million were sold by Cashmer Jeff.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mortgage Insurance Stocks – It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mortgage insurers may gain as new PMIERs rules not as bad as feared – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent Group Ltd. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent Group (ESNT) CEO Mark Casale on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group: Red-Hot Financials With Miles Of Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2018.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased Amer. Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) stake by 7,205 shares to 43,780 valued at $2.33 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Apache Corp Com (NYSE:APA) stake by 15,105 shares and now owns 11,742 shares. Alexion Pharmaceutical Com (NASDAQ:ALXN) was reduced too.