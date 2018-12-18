Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 26.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 2.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.30M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $561.13 million, up from 10.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 5.86 million shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 38.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76 million, up from 6,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $173.74. About 1.38 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 52.81% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOW shares while 151 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 162.71 million shares or 2.64% less from 167.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc World holds 0.01% or 9,946 shares in its portfolio. 28,790 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management. 502,056 were accumulated by Corvex Mgmt L P. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.58% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tudor Et Al owns 29,559 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Lc owns 3 shares. Optimum Investment holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advisors has invested 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rnc Lc has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glynn Mngmt Lc invested in 158,238 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 6.80 million shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 12,587 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 55,762 shares.

Among 43 analysts covering ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ServiceNow Inc had 145 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 28 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 24 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, April 21 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Tuesday, July 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $11000 target. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Thursday, July 30. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Northland Capital.

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $452.95M and $581.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 74,450 shares to 240,005 shares, valued at $10.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,716 shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 insider sales for $57.15 million activity. Schneider David sold $1.86M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Wednesday, August 22. $6.17M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. 39,827 shares valued at $7.13M were sold by Scarpelli Michael on Thursday, November 29. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $2.25 million worth of stock. $2.51 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Donahoe John J. 15,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $2.50M were sold by CODD RONALD E F.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.77 million activity. $1.15 million worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares were sold by Murray Michael J. Hewatt Michael W sold $135,037 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 32,433 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited. Conning stated it has 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Marketfield Asset Management Limited Co holds 3.47% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 255,364 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 121,327 shares. 11,250 were accumulated by Hillsdale Mngmt Inc. 30,851 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corporation. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 10,268 shares. Asset One Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership reported 139,696 shares stake. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 142,886 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.45 million shares. Altfest L J has invested 0.21% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sadoff Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.41% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 1.06M are held by Nomura Inc.

