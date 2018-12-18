American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 29.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 2,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,365 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $741,000, down from 7,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 12.70 million shares traded or 47.84% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 74.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 9,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,305 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $421,000, down from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 1.52M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 19 by UBS. UBS maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Thursday, March 15. UBS has “Buy” rating and $155.0 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 12. The rating was downgraded by CItigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, October 10. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, July 22 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, January 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of UTX in report on Tuesday, October 10 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Friday, July 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, January 22.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. Gill Charles D sold $1.94M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, July 26.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 18.95 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.39% or 31,681 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc holds 5,820 shares. Capital Fund invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh holds 0.77% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,595 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 1.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 23,109 shares. Addenda Capital Inc holds 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 11,961 shares. Bancorp holds 281,304 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Llc has invested 0.53% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc holds 0.45% or 38,027 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs has 328,638 shares. Patten Group Inc has invested 1.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2.34 million were accumulated by Artisan Prns L P. Jabodon Pt, a Nevada-based fund reported 28,101 shares. 31,648 are owned by Choate Investment. Lumina Fund Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,000 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $650.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,765 shares to 264,409 shares, valued at $54.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 329,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 18. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, February 26. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. On Tuesday, November 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.81 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A had sold 7,899 shares worth $1.08M. $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E. $268,731 worth of stock was bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Duato Joaquin sold $5.77 million. 166,695 shares were sold by Fasolo Peter, worth $24.41 million. 264,465 shares were sold by Gorsky Alex, worth $38.60M on Friday, November 16.