Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 14.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.92M, up from 11,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $171.36. About 3.17M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Jill Abramson, Barbara Corcoran and Katie Couric to join National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association in New York City; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 2 (Table); 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – Goldman executive to become German deputy finance minister; 10/05/2018 – American Oil Exports Flip Influence in Iran Enforcement: Goldman; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley executives tamp down enthusiasm on record profit; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 08/03/2018 – KOMERCNI BANKA BKOM.PR : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 1075 FROM CZK 1050

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 92.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $749,000, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 6.66M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SMARTPHONE MARKET BEGINNING TO IMPROVE; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NEW DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 9% INCREASE ABOVE PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. – GS – GuruFocus.com” on November 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Two Bank Stocks on Our Radar Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street set to bounce from sell-off, Fed in focus – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Trading Below Tangible Book Value – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $561.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 56,179 shares to 222,024 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,978 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, December 7. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 6. Rafferty upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 17 report. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Friday, February 5. Buckingham Research maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Wednesday, April 18. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $292 target. Wells Fargo maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Thursday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 32,644 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Continental Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 36,050 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs invested in 14,091 shares or 1.37% of the stock. California-based Ssi Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Comerica Secs holds 5,378 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Everence Mngmt holds 6,567 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Motco stated it has 127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Alabama-based Davis has invested 3.48% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Violich Cap Mngmt reported 1,037 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle holds 4,084 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 9,062 shares. 1,725 are held by Johnson Invest Counsel. Mackenzie owns 461,095 shares.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $16.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,000 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Winning the Mobile 5G Race Is Just the Ticket for Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm’s Challenges May Only Get Worse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 28, 2018 : EBAY, EPD, MPLX, QCOM, FDC, QQQ, BKD, KMI, ABEV, LBTYA, FOXA, LBTYK – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “InterDigital Issues Q4 Revenue Guidance, Announces Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. 9,048 shares valued at $524,895 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J on Thursday, December 13. On Wednesday, October 10 AMON CRISTIANO R sold $6.10M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 88,625 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 23 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 8 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, November 19. Charter Equity downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, January 24 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, November 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 23. On Thursday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 14 by Canaccord Genuity.