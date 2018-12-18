Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) stake by 6.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 20,095 shares as Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW)’s stock declined 3.24%. The Sheffield Asset Management Llc holds 271,422 shares with $7.64 million value, down from 291,517 last quarter. Aci Worldwide Inc now has $3.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 519,228 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 20.95% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Parnassus Investments increased Hologic Inc. (HOLX) stake by 0.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 94,993 shares as Hologic Inc. (HOLX)’s stock rose 9.25%. The Parnassus Investments holds 16.34M shares with $669.46M value, up from 16.24 million last quarter. Hologic Inc. now has $11.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 1.21 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 1.68% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA

Among 6 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hologic had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, August 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of HOLX in report on Wednesday, September 5 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. The stock of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, November 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 13.

Parnassus Investments decreased Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR) stake by 2.20M shares to 2.33M valued at $45.32 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Perrigo Co. Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 252,500 shares and now owns 2.00M shares. Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $4.11 million activity. Oberton Karleen Marie sold $21,818 worth of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) on Monday, November 5. Shares for $200,028 were sold by Valenti Peter J. III. $524,169 worth of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares were sold by CRAWFORD SALLY. $273,000 worth of stock was sold by Bebo Allison P on Friday, November 16. 30,967 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares with value of $1.26M were sold by Stamoulis Christiana. COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN had sold 10,000 shares worth $444,870 on Friday, November 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold HOLX shares while 139 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 259.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 264.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management accumulated 14,395 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 32,178 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 97,423 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 209,676 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 1.76M shares. Covington has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Quantbot Tech LP has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Daiwa holds 88,527 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 303,457 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Eqis Capital Management reported 19,233 shares stake. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested in 51,550 shares or 0.22% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Jefferies Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 15,146 shares.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 34.38% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $99.74 million for 7.83 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 290.91% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.92 million activity. The insider HEASLEY PHILIP G sold $2.98M. SANCHEZ ADALIO T also sold $215,622 worth of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) on Friday, August 17.