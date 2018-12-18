Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 5 with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs downgraded Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on Tuesday, December 11 to “Sell” rating. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. See Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $19 New Target: $10 Downgrade

05/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $25 New Target: $19 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Neutral New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

07/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $15 New Target: $25 Maintain

Shellback Capital Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 53.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 7,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 20,000 shares with $40.06M value, up from 13,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $760.03B valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $33.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1554.35. About 4.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 insider sales for $35.39 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Another trade for 2,493 shares valued at $51,232 was made by LAWRENCE DAVID on Monday, December 3. Hindman Andrew A. sold $15,478 worth of stock or 753 shares. Wasman Jane sold 3,067 shares worth $62,947. BLANK BURKHARD sold $148,050 worth of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on Monday, July 2. Sabella Lauren M sold 5,859 shares worth $163,140. 1,904 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares with value of $38,034 were sold by Randall Lorin.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 49.89 million shares or 4.63% more from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). 33,720 are owned by Grp Inc. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com reported 1.28M shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 44,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc stated it has 222,067 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 66,960 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 3,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 29,470 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) or 66,686 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 89,380 shares. 12,498 are held by Sun Life Financial Inc. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Sei Invests stated it has 0.01% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $750.47 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 224,641 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 8.29% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Rev $106.2M; 09/05/2018 – BioClin Therapeutics, Inc., Completes $50 Million Series B Financing with Addition of New Investors; 10/04/2018 – Acorda Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – U.SFDA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018 UNDER PDUFA; 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 –

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. On Friday, November 2 the insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M worth of stock or 16,964 shares. Shares for $3.87M were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. 1,230 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $2.32M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. 2,054 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $3.90 million. 1,929 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.02M on Thursday, November 15. McGrath Judith A also sold $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited reported 607,070 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 308,478 shares stake. Karp Cap Corp owns 2,847 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 510 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 1.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,715 shares. 5,218 were reported by Sigma Counselors. Friess Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,734 shares for 4.01% of their portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp owns 102,086 shares or 11.41% of their US portfolio. Caprock Grp Incorporated stated it has 2,939 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants reported 1.74% stake. Wagner Bowman Management Corp has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny reported 0.18% stake. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il reported 2,054 shares stake. Lathrop Inv Management holds 0.06% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt has 3,845 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 282,739 shares to 14,699 valued at $2.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 76,770 shares and now owns 38,230 shares. Tapestry Inc was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, September 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 5 by DA Davidson. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2250 target in Friday, July 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 29 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 10. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2100 target in Friday, July 13 report.