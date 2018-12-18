Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) by 33.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,862 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74M, down from 74,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Express Scripts Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.03. About 5.37M shares traded or 27.89% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – NCPA STATEMENT ON CIGNA’S BID TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 17/05/2018 – Blink Health Appoints Susan Lang as Chief Strategy Officer; 21/05/2018 – GLC/NHHC/JHC MERGER CFO SLUSSER FORMERLY CFO OF EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS CANCELS INVESTOR DAY MTG DUE TO MERGER W/CIGNA; 12/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Express Scripts Holding Co. Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Express Scripts Deal Not Subject to Financing Condition; 03/04/2018 – Express Scripts Names Ron Guerrier Chief Info Officer; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 08/03/2018 – Cigna announced it planned to acquire Express Scripts; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed

Aristotle Fund Lp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp bought 515,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.34 million, up from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 4.68M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 12.69% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.49, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold ODP shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 482.96 million shares or 2.15% less from 493.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mycio Wealth Lc invested in 16,232 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Miller Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 28,074 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life reported 39,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 87,200 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 0% or 902,095 shares. Dsam Partners (London) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 71,678 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). State Street invested in 18.72M shares or 0% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Secor Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ancora Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.60M shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 167,492 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.04% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 1.66M shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 6,747 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 749 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd has 0.28% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma holds 0.23% or 5.92M shares. Department Mb Fin National Bank N A has invested 0.03% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). 1.32M were accumulated by Natixis. Telemus Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 4,083 shares. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc holds 3,658 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.06% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 3,002 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Invest Advsr Ltd has invested 0.11% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). First National Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX).

