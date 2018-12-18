Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 24.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 4.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.98 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $207.45M, down from 18.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 9.01 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has risen 25.19% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET INCOME $1.59B; 05/04/2018 – CEO of Vale Bank the Brazilian multimillionaire Wesley Brook invests in a new Blockchain; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 17/04/2018 – Vale Lower Output Offset by Smarts, and China Love of Clean Ore; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS NORTH OPERATIONS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID TRUCK STRIKE; 21/03/2018 – PENSION FUNDS SEEKING TO SELL VALE STAKES IN PUBLIC OFFER: RTRS; 29/05/2018 – VALE SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES IT’LL BE INEVITABLE TO CUT OUTPUT; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2017; 19/03/2018 – Vale set to shake up dividend policy; 20/03/2018 – YARA GETS BRAZIL’S APPROVAL TO BUY VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES

Gator Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 925.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gator Capital Management Llc bought 152,700 shares as the company's stock declined 20.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gator Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 2.26 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.35% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "U.S. Steel upgraded as UBS, seeing limited downside after selloff – Seeking Alpha" on December 10, 2018

Gator Capital Management Llc, which manages about $113.87M and $95.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 6,686 shares to 59,823 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 12 analysts covering UBS AG (NYSE:UBS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UBS AG had 21 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”. Goldman Sachs downgraded UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) on Tuesday, September 15 to “Neutral” rating. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 9 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets downgraded UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) on Tuesday, June 28 to “Underperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 28. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, November 10. The stock of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, November 3 report.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.36 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.30B for 5.27 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.54% EPS growth.

More important recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Vale told to pay $26.8m in damages to indigenous tribes – MINING.com” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Icahn Enterprises to sell Ferrous Resources for about $550m – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vale to improve New Caledonia nickel mine on its own via $500M investment – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brazil court orders Vale to pay damages to indigenous tribes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.