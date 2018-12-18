Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) stake by 12.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 48,834 shares as Union Pac Corp Com (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 426,510 shares with $69.45 million value, up from 377,676 last quarter. Union Pac Corp Com now has $102.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.3. About 1.80M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE

FALCK RENEWABLES SPA ORDINARY SHARES IT (OTCMKTS:FKRNF) had a decrease of 30.06% in short interest. FKRNF’s SI was 128,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 30.06% from 184,300 shares previously. It closed at $1.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, October 22. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 20. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 9 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (NYSE:POR) stake by 427,419 shares to 911,577 valued at $41.58M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) stake by 10,200 shares and now owns 998,102 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.28M was made by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR on Monday, September 24. $1.28M worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares were sold by Tennison Lynden L.

More important recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Norfolk Southern: Is This As Good As It Gets? – Seeking Alpha”, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Newmark Group, Amphenol, First American Financial, Union Pacific, Campbell Soup, and Goldcorp â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 3,079 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv owns 3.04M shares. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 2.61% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,925 shares. Markston Int Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.34% or 133,697 shares. Partners Grp Incorporated Ag accumulated 287,278 shares or 5.51% of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 0.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baxter Bros accumulated 92,086 shares. M Incorporated reported 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il has 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marietta Partners Lc has 0.68% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). North Star Asset Management has 1.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). King Luther Mngmt holds 1.44% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 22,600 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Another recent and important FALCK RENEWABLES (OTCMKTS:FKRNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Falck Renewables SPA 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018.

Falck Renewables S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and manages renewable energy plants in Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Japan, Mexico, and Bulgaria. The company has market cap of $. It operates wind energy, biomass energy, waste-to-energy, photovoltaic energy, and waste treatment plants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides renewable energy plant management services; and engineering and consulting services to develop projects for electricity generation primarily in solar and wind energy sectors.