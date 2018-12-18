Parnassus Investments decreased Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) stake by 51.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments sold 690,000 shares as Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Parnassus Investments holds 660,000 shares with $103.03M value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Autodesk Inc. now has $28.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 1.06 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 139.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 1.75M shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock declined 52.16%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 3.01 million shares with $18.56M value, up from 1.26 million last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $824.72M valuation. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $2.305. About 9.36 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 54.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Autodesk had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, August 24. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $145 target. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, December 13 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Friday, November 23. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark Inc reported 90 shares stake. Zebra Limited Com stated it has 0.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Personal Fincl Svcs has 427 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 406,207 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 145,848 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 0.05% or 42,189 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 26,758 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors invested in 0.01% or 1,616 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs has invested 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Lourd Cap Lc owns 2,754 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt LP has 220,000 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 68,200 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 51,652 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42M for 178.89 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.28 million activity. Anagnost Andrew also sold $3.50 million worth of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, October 5. The insider NORRINGTON LORRIE M sold $783,907.

Parnassus Investments increased Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 2.06 million shares to 12.70 million valued at $575.34 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nielsen Holdings Plc stake by 3.38M shares and now owns 5.63M shares. Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Nabors Industries had 8 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 11. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan downgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Tuesday, December 11 to “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 14. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Thursday, July 12 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Friday, August 3. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Raymond James.

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 435,578 shares to 539,072 valued at $14.66 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Delek Us Hldgs Inc New stake by 25,130 shares and now owns 190,194 shares. Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) was reduced too.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.57 million activity. 100,000 shares valued at $561,354 were bought by Kotts John P on Tuesday, November 6. YEARWOOD JOHN also bought $1.01M worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.93, from 2.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold NBR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 308.02 million shares or 6.70% less from 330.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 204 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 366 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 514,800 shares. Blair William Company Il owns 28,362 shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Oceanic Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 152,405 shares. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Covalent Prns Ltd invested in 4.34% or 556,480 shares. 1.00M were accumulated by Lonestar Limited Liability Company. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 0.01% or 47,565 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Adage Cap Prns Lc stated it has 75,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 50 were accumulated by Valley Advisers Inc. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability, a North Dakota-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 991 shares.