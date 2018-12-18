Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Icon Plc (ICLR) stake by 46.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc acquired 32,156 shares as Icon Plc (ICLR)’s stock declined 4.43%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 101,936 shares with $15.67 million value, up from 69,780 last quarter. Icon Plc now has $7.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 124,126 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 25.12% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 56.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP acquired 1,357 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 6.12%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 3,760 shares with $1.33M value, up from 2,403 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $59.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.83% or $18.25 during the last trading session, reaching $294.85. About 1.34M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June

Among 4 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Icon had 4 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Evercore upgraded the shares of ICLR in report on Friday, October 26 to “Outperform” rating.

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 4,462 shares to 15,764 valued at $1.55 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) stake by 10,449 shares and now owns 51,855 shares. Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) was reduced too.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 107,327 shares to 36,930 valued at $2.86M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 209,677 shares and now owns 1.12 million shares. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Biogen had 12 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Monday, October 1 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $371 target in Friday, July 6 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Bernstein. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westend Ltd Llc stated it has 104,745 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 14,746 shares. Mai Capital holds 4,364 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd invested in 830 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Augustine Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,034 shares. 2,400 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company. The California-based Pillar Pacific Management has invested 1.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,236 shares. Wright Service Incorporated reported 3,008 shares. Guinness Asset owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. International Incorporated Ca has 2,655 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,026 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Republic Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 59,242 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.39% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $350,000 activity. Ehlers Michael D sold 1,000 shares worth $350,000.