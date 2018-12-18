Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (AIG) by 21.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 743,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.23 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $225.17M, up from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 4.69 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) by 8.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 12,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 164,490 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.47 million, up from 151,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $172.44. About 2.11M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American International Group had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 17. As per Wednesday, March 30, the company rating was upgraded by Janney Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 10. Bank of America downgraded the shares of AIG in report on Friday, November 3 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, August 10. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 22 by Atlantic Securities. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, November 4 by Atlantic Securities.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 204,653 shares to 5.34 million shares, valued at $235.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) by 2.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $68.05 million activity. Another trade for 151,060 shares valued at $33.79 million was sold by SANDS ROBERT. SANDS RICHARD sold $33.28 million worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Friday, October 19.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 38,675 shares to 43,925 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 145,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 7 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, October 2. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $275 target in Friday, October 5 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of STZ in report on Tuesday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 11 by Cowen & Co.