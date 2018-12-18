Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 55.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,789 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $840,000, down from 10,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 887,064 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 119.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,137 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, up from 4,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 25.79M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify

Since July 26, 2018, it had 11 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $61.30 million activity. On Friday, November 30 Patton Rodney David sold $95,583 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 763 shares. The insider BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought $117,750. The insider LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S sold 13,400 shares worth $2.50M. The insider Carson Brian bought $313,877. Another trade for 10,642 shares valued at $1.37M was made by HELEN SUZANNE L on Monday, November 26. 5,000 shares were sold by Thiers Bernard, worth $950,000.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Lee Ainslie Slims Facebook, Alphabet Positions – GuruFocus.com” on November 30, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Mohawk Industries’ CFO to retire after 25 years at flooring giant – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on November 28, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Moody’s, Hershey, NovoCure, Mohawk Industries, La-Z-Boy, and Lockheed Martin Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Buys Of The Week: Iovance, Mohawk, United Continental – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 65 investors sold MHK shares while 150 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 53.84 million shares or 5.39% less from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hahn Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Glenview Capital Management Limited Com has 305,126 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Polar Asset Prtn stated it has 108,300 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Maverick Capital holds 178,965 shares. Ariel Llc has 0.47% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 243,219 shares. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 4,600 shares. 180 were accumulated by Acadian Asset. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 71,500 shares. Discovery Cap Management Limited Co Ct reported 64,700 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Palestra Cap Management Limited Liability holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 455,000 shares. Portolan Management Lc invested in 8,762 shares. Shell Asset Management Communication invested in 0.04% or 11,617 shares. Icon Advisers holds 2,600 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 773,502 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,543 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 22,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.90 from last year’s $3.42 per share. MHK’s profit will be $186.98M for 11.76 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.29 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Mohawk (NYSE:MHK), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Mohawk had 71 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MHK in report on Monday, February 12 with “Outperform” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 12 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $140 target in Monday, October 29 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 12 by Longbow. JP Morgan maintained Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Monday, October 30 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 27. Bank of America initiated Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) rating on Friday, September 23. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $235 target. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, April 27.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 15 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, February 13. On Tuesday, January 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform.”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 19. Longbow initiated it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Wednesday, July 6 report. Global Equities Research maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, December 16.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was made by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.