F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 69.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 62,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,270 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.06 million, up from 90,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 9.45 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper Corporation Com Us$0.01 (SO) by 26165.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 12,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,345 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $533,000, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Southern Copper Corporation Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 4.26 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $185.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 121,870 shares to 172,105 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, December 12. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, February 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Friday, January 15 with “Positive”. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. As per Saturday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, October 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by SunTrust.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.92 million activity. On Tuesday, November 20 Doerger Brian J. sold $99,473 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 3,526 shares. 36,000 shares were sold by OMIDYAR PIERRE M, worth $1.04 million. The insider Park Joo Man sold 18,283 shares worth $522,528. Lee Jae Hyun also sold $983,558 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, November 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3.81 million are owned by Iridian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Ct. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 11,020 shares. Natixis reported 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Regions Corp invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 12,436 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Trexquant Inv Lp holds 192,610 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). White Pine Limited Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,930 shares. Fort LP holds 358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 500 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 335,637 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 529,221 shares. Burns J W And New York reported 24,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Lantrip Mark sold $428,207. Another trade for 16,371 shares valued at $776,025 was sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C. $705,450 worth of stock was sold by Greene Kimberly S – on Monday, December 3.

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Jefferies. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, October 3 report. On Tuesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the shares of SO in report on Monday, February 5 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, July 14, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Guggenheim maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Tuesday, January 2. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $52.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, February 23. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, February 13 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, December 26 by SunTrust.