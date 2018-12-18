Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) stake by 6.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 44,500 shares as Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY)’s stock declined 19.24%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 596,200 shares with $6.71M value, down from 640,700 last quarter. Valley Natl Bancorp now has $3.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 928,225 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 16.39% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 95.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 242,997 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 16.04%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 10,371 shares with $1.21M value, down from 253,368 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $84.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $97.81. About 1.26M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Barber James J., worth $304,858 on Monday, August 20. 4,312 shares were sold by Willis George, worth $523,218 on Wednesday, August 22.

Among 10 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. United Parcel Service had 16 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, December 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, October 25 with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Bank of America. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of UPS in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, October 25.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 328,950 shares. Freestone Holding Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,104 shares. Calamos owns 94,775 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Chem Natl Bank holds 13,169 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus owns 96,088 shares. 177,560 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Ghp Invest Inc reported 8,607 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Psagot House Limited accumulated 1,040 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 56,691 shares. Southpoint LP stated it has 4.57% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Grimes Company accumulated 0.69% or 73,511 shares. Moreover, Highlander Cap Limited Co has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bb&T Corporation reported 0.54% stake. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,551 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 12.67 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Analysts await Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VLY’s profit will be $72.88 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Valley National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold VLY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 189.90 million shares or 3.90% more from 182.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 603,225 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 645,268 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 103,549 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 23,800 shares. Geode Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). 328,833 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 210,234 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 189,609 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 12.82 million are held by Dimensional Fund L P. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 130,410 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc stated it has 6.06M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) stake by 2,950 shares to 152,854 valued at $32.73 million in 2018Q3. It also upped United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) stake by 11,400 shares and now owns 261,200 shares. Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was raised too.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $30,090 activity. 3,000 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) shares with value of $30,090 were sold by KORDE GERALD.