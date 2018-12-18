Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc The (TJX) by 14.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 153,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 931,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $104.36 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 5.28M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nuveen Ny Select Tax Free Pr (NXN) by 19.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 25,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 152,949 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95 million, up from 127,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nuveen Ny Select Tax Free Pr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 13,874 shares traded or 63.47% up from the average. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN) has declined 5.84% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.84% the S&P500.

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, June 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $8500 target. Nomura maintained the shares of TJX in report on Wednesday, January 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 15. RBC Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 6 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of TJX in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 16 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 25 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 14 report. As per Tuesday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Observations From TJX Companies’ Management Team – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) CEO Ernie Herrman on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is TJX Companies Retail Royalty? – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Higher freight costs hit TJX – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argus buys the dip in TJX Companies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54 million for 16.20 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 81,056 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eqis Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,685 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company accumulated 4,902 shares or 0.06% of the stock. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.13% or 122,050 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.22% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 28,681 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hendley And stated it has 4.22% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 290 are owned by Adirondack. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 697,275 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Parkwood Llc stated it has 48,363 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 4.19% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 55,040 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,750 shares. Indiana Tru Invest reported 24,008 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 3,290 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Srb Corporation accumulated 5,089 shares.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $380.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 5,312 shares to 84,523 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Latest News From Junior Mining Stocks – Junior Mining Network” on September 30, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly CEF Roundup: RVT Rights Offering Expires – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018, Investingnews.com published: “Gold and Iron: Mining in Western Australia – Investing News Network” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Epic Journey Towards A Strong Growth Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 1 investors sold NXN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,123 shares or 54.60% less from 220,514 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 1,200 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 3,200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN). Next Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 6,065 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake.