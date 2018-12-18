Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 25.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 9.95M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $302.43 million, up from 7.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 3.45 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 21.73% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 4.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,499 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.58 million, up from 307,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 567,171 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 32.91% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.91% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 52,463 shares to 3.77 million shares, valued at $256.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 220,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Global Eagle Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:ENT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $17.59 million activity. JOHNSON RUPERT H JR also sold $16.73M worth of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on Friday, November 23. 4,820 shares were sold by Plafker Jed A., worth $158,315.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $804.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 27,120 shares to 319,487 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,935 shares, and cut its stake in Teekay Lng Partners Lp (NYSE:TGP).

