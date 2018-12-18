Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 857.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 747,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 834,958 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.16 million, up from 87,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 49,515 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. – Clos (NASDAQ:FUND) has declined 19.24% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.24% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 79.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 18,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,887 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $415,000, down from 23,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 381,901 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 15.24% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $208.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 122,711 shares to 133,339 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Divi by 37,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,278 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Intl Div (BGY).

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $1.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.17 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $87.96M for 10.92 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wintrust Financial had 54 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, November 5 by SunTrust. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 10 report. The stock of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, October 3. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Macquarie Research maintained Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) on Monday, October 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, April 17. Hovde Group initiated it with “Market Perform” rating and $59 target in Wednesday, August 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Monday, October 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 9 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy”.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $138.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,431 shares to 32,735 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. Another trade for 954 shares valued at $86,776 was sold by CRANE TIMOTHY. Another trade for 300 shares valued at $22,383 was made by SWEENEY GARY D on Wednesday, October 24.