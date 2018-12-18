D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 24.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc acquired 15,102 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 23.46%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 77,021 shares with $6.79 million value, up from 61,919 last quarter. Target Corp now has $34.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.51. About 3.54 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch

Sq Advisors Llc decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 2.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sq Advisors Llc sold 181,746 shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)’s stock declined 16.65%. The Sq Advisors Llc holds 8.68 million shares with $451.20M value, down from 8.86 million last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 465,765 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 3.67% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $28.71 million activity. 190,264 shares were sold by Dewey Lawrence E., worth $9.84 million. Shares for $242,622 were sold by Graziosi David S. on Monday, August 20. Scroggins Eric C. sold 4,940 shares worth $242,082.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ALSN shares while 111 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 122.71 million shares or 5.24% less from 129.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1.39 million shares. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 5,216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caxton Associate Lp reported 7,348 shares. D E Shaw And Communication reported 3.08M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). California Employees Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 437,459 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 16,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 74,550 shares. 21,797 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,134 shares. 13,367 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership. Capital Fund Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Fort LP holds 158,502 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 17.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.81 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $123.17 million for 11.46 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.20% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Allison Transmission had 6 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1. Citigroup maintained Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Target had 18 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by UBS. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 17. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $93 target. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, November 23 report. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, November 7.

