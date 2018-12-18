Stakenet (XSN) moved up 6.53% in less than 24 hours

It was good day for Stakenet (XSN), as it jumped by $0.00551769679999999 or 6.53%, touching $0.0900746088. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that Stakenet (XSN) is looking for the $0.09908206968 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.207877003881802. The highest price was $0.09226019 and lowest of $0.0837328404 for December 17-18. The open was $0.084556912. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, Stakenet (XSN) tokens went down -30.82% from $0.1302 for coin. For 100 days XSN is down -43.84% from $0.1604. It traded at $0.4594 200 days ago. Stakenet (XSN) has 74.84 million coins mined with the market cap $6.74 million. It has 76.50 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 01/12/2016. The Crypto XSN has TPoS proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin.