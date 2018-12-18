New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 1.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 6,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 438,582 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.23M, down from 444,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.83. About 716,516 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 16.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 83,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 434,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.61 million, down from 518,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.12. About 3.29 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, down 3.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.18 per share. SWK’s profit will be $318.75M for 14.20 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.44% EPS growth.

