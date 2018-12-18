Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 2.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 49,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.19 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 2.27M shares traded or 51.23% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has risen 2.68% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Towle & Co increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 2.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 275,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.62 million, up from 12.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 2.51M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 12.69% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 227.27% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. GLNG’s profit will be $13.74M for 41.38 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -227.27% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Golar LNG Limited had 41 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Nordea to “Hold”. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 23 by Seaport Global. As per Friday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by DNB Markets. ABN Amro upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 3 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 9 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 28 to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36.0 target in Monday, August 21 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, January 26 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, October 18, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golar LNG -18% as Schlumberger to drop out of JV; Fortuna plans uncertain – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golar LNG: Second Quarter Results Show Powerful Impact Of New Division – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Golar LNG: Strong Growth Due To Hilli Episeyo And Industry Strength – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Q2 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stolt-Nielsen, Golar LNG and HÃ¶egh LNG announces joint investment of $182M in Avenir LNG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Office Depot had 22 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 30 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 4 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 8 by B. Riley & Co. As per Friday, December 11, the company rating was reinitiated by Bank of America. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, December 13. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Tuesday, December 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) rating on Thursday, July 27. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $500 target. UBS maintained the shares of ODP in report on Thursday, August 4 with “Sell” rating.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick Office Depot (ODP) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “What Do You Feed a Bunny Portfolio? – GuruFocus.com” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 10, 2018 : V, MCHI, MRK, T, WEN, WFC, QQQ, TEVA, MGM, SIRI, AAPL, ODP – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Office Depot (ODP) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

