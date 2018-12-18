Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 6.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 134,231 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.42M, down from 144,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 4.07M shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile Is Said to Move Toward Sprint Merger at $24 Billion (5); 25/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 35 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hour…; 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms One Class of JPMCC 2004-C3; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 394.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 10,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,722 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76M, up from 2,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 23.55 million shares traded or 174.11% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $1.08 million were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. Sneed Michael E had sold 29,000 shares worth $3.91 million on Monday, August 27. The insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M was made by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. On Friday, December 14 the insider PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson A Buy Here? – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson files U.S. marketing application for expanded use of Xarelto – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bloomberg: J&J willing to pay $400M-plus in hip device cases – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility increases after Reuters story results in shares down 9% – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Matrix Asset Incorporated has 1.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 10,974 are owned by Investment Svcs Wi. Burgundy Asset Mngmt holds 3.17M shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. 38,980 were accumulated by Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 477,274 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.6% or 80,082 shares. Amp Investors holds 0.76% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Vision Cap Mngmt owns 19,136 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Duff Phelps reported 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). One Management Lc holds 0.7% or 27,923 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs owns 0.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,691 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Advisors has 3.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moon Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,370 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 20 with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by BTIG Research. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 20 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 25. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, August 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 14 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155.0 target in Wednesday, October 18 report.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 45.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $593.87 million for 23.14 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9000 highest and $40 lowest target. $66.96’s average target is 3.37% above currents $64.78 stock price. T-Mobile US had 87 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 23 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Thursday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $68 target in Thursday, April 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 1. As per Monday, April 30, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, April 30 by Citigroup. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 1 by DA Davidson. Bernstein maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Monday, March 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 1 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx Advsr owns 17,038 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). American Natl Registered Inv Advisor owns 7,940 shares. Fosun Intll Limited invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jane Street Group Limited Liability holds 31,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll stated it has 60 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has invested 0.53% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fil accumulated 2.83M shares. Fincl Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 206 shares. Hallmark Capital invested in 2.22% or 267,580 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 6,266 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 4.79M shares. 6,138 were accumulated by S Muoio And Limited. Vanguard Grp has 16.47M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within T-Mobile US, Philip Morris International, Sirius XM, Universal Health Services, Valero Energy, and Dunkin’ Brands Group â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IYZ, T, TMUS, MSI: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IYZ, T, TMUS, CTL – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Guggenheim: T-Mobile Set To Outperform Street Handset Estimates (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “January 2019 Options Now Available For T-Mobile US – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 21, 2018.