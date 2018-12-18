Stifel Financial Cut Its Hexcel New (HXL) Position; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tenet Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Monday, July 23 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Jefferies. The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan. See Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) latest ratings:

16/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $26 Initiates Coverage On

14/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

10/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $22 New Target: $28 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $37 New Target: $44 Maintain

29/06/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $28 New Target: $38 Downgrade

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Hexcel Corp New (HXL) stake by 1.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 5,890 shares as Hexcel Corp New (HXL)’s stock declined 10.13%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 313,173 shares with $21.00 million value, down from 319,063 last quarter. Hexcel Corp New now has $5.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 286,103 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has declined 2.67% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.7 per share. HXL’s profit will be $68.88M for 18.15 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hexcel had 4 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 5 by Canaccord Genuity.

Stifel Financial Corp increased Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) stake by 6,883 shares to 72,590 valued at $8.85 million in 2018Q3. It also upped 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 3,817 shares and now owns 507,001 shares. B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold HXL shares while 109 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 74.84 million shares or 2.11% less from 76.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martin Currie has invested 0.27% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). United Kingdom-based Trinity Street Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 5.91% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Epoch Ptnrs owns 2.44M shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Dubuque Savings Bank And accumulated 468 shares or 0% of the stock. Strategic Fincl has invested 0.61% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel has 745,000 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.76% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Cambridge Rech Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 3,180 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.03% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Monroe National Bank Tru Mi accumulated 0.45% or 21,808 shares. Torray Ltd owns 26,812 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,443 shares. King Luther Capital Corp owns 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 7,830 shares.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 715,333 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has risen 76.87% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Implements Additional Governance Enhancements; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It operates in three divisions: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 104.99 million shares or 1.54% more from 103.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 17,682 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 1.77 million are owned by Letko Brosseau & Associate. Partner Investment L P reported 47,405 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership accumulated 264 shares. Partner Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 1.41% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 263,187 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sivik Ltd accumulated 85,000 shares. Td Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 38 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 10,849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11.50 million are held by Vanguard Group. Assetmark has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 19,100 shares.