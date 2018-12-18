Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in J M Smucker Company (SJM) by 75.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 63,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,995 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, down from 84,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in J M Smucker Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $97.34. About 1.30 million shares traded or 3.27% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has declined 16.30% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Rachael Ray Dog Food Brand in $1.9 Billion Deal; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Parent of Pet-Food Maker Nutrish; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Transaction Is Expected to Close Early in Fiscal Year Beginning May 1; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S ON AINSWORTH ANNOUNCEMENT; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Would Control at Least 70% of Market for Branded Canola, Vegetable Oils With Wesson Acquisition

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Computer Task Group Inc (CTG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 83,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Computer Task Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 26,443 shares traded. Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) has declined 16.93% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTG News: 17/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – CTG – WILL RECOMMEND TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS A CORPORATE GOVERNANCE INITIATIVE TO TRANSITION TO A SINGLE CLASS OF DIRECTORS TO BE ELECTED ANNUALLY; 20/03/2018 CTG Proposes to Declassify Its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – CTG Announces EIM Advantage™ Solution; 19/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.30 TO $0.42; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task Sees 2018 Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 42c; 17/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 13/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP – AMENDMENT AMENDS RESTRICTED PAYMENTS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT DURING ANY PERIOD OF 24 CONSECUTIVE MONTHS ENDING ON OR PRIOR APRIL 13; 20/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Final Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task 1Q EPS 3c

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, down 17.60% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.5 per share. SJM’s profit will be $234.34M for 11.81 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.07% negative EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $964,111 activity. 970 shares were sold by Stanziano Joseph, worth $101,850 on Tuesday, June 19. Shares for $108,285 were sold by Knudsen Jeannette L. BELGYA MARK R had sold 5,000 shares worth $545,750. 20,000 shares were bought by SMUCKER RICHARD K, worth $2.06 million on Friday, November 30. The insider Penrose Jill R sold 518 shares worth $55,048.

