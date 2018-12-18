Stockbridge Partners Has Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Shorts at Full House Resorts (FLL) Raised By 20.81%

Full House Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:FLL) had an increase of 20.81% in short interest. FLL’s SI was 26,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 20.81% from 22,100 shares previously. With 18,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Full House Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:FLL)’s short sellers to cover FLL’s short positions. It closed at $2.14 lastly. It is up 45.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL)

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 1,755 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 93,917 shares with $188.12M value, down from 95,672 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $758.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $30.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1551.53. About 4.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.64 million. The firm owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $90,178 activity. LEE DANIEL R had bought 15,000 shares worth $32,200. 8,423 shares were bought by Fanger Lewis A., worth $24,728 on Tuesday, August 21.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Full House Resorts Announces Intent to Compete for Terre Haute Casino – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Full House Resorts Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Full House Resorts Issues Response to Letter From Z Capital Partners – Nasdaq” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Ferry Boat Service at Rising Star Casino Resort – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.88, from 3.8 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 3 investors sold Full House Resorts, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 11.38 million shares or 51.06% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 58,476 shares. Vanguard owns 988,237 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company owns 34,413 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Company invested in 42,478 shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 10,000 shares. Blackrock holds 71,866 shares. Moreover, Spark Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Kennedy Cap Management stated it has 0.07% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Ipg Ltd Com stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 100,003 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 77,600 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 31,610 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Cap Management holds 0.15% or 142,459 shares in its portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Limited holds 223,232 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $4.01 million worth of stock or 2,000 shares. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. 435 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $824,513 on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 1,726 shares valued at $2.70 million was sold by Jassy Andrew R. $3.22 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Shares for $3.66 million were sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. McGrath Judith A had sold 500 shares worth $952,500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks gain strongly after blue Monday – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Stock Continues Its Dominance – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan sticks with Costco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, October 23. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $2260 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 16 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 10 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 13. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jennison Associate Limited invested in 2.66 million shares. Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,310 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.42% or 9,383 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns holds 0.58% or 2,994 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 1,280 shares. Axa reported 2.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 215 shares. Lpl Financial Lc invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Conning Inc invested in 10,149 shares. Moreover, American has 0.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct has 4.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,355 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25,808 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 70.78 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.