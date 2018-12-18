Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 42,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 662,461 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.65 million, down from 704,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 4.42M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 80.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 4,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,085 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $893,000, up from 5,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.39. About 589,056 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 0.18% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G, worth $270,200 on Monday, August 20. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $781,952 was sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, December 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $69.0 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 13. Jefferies maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Oppenheimer. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 3 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, January 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 13 by Wedbush.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.99M for 25.45 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $18.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 22,409 shares to 221,584 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 73,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 3,598 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Illinois-based New England Research And Management has invested 0.78% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brinker invested in 108,483 shares. 4,820 were reported by Wms Prtnrs Limited Company. Century Companies holds 2.96M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 89,669 are held by Bellecapital International Limited. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 89,554 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 272,500 shares. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 1.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora owns 34,486 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 6.15 million shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Dow, S&P, Nasdaq Are All in Correction Territory Following Stock Selloff – TheStreet.com” on December 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “SBUX Stock Has Run Too Far Too Fast and Needs to Cool down a Bit – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks dazzles with new NYC reserve roastery – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLY, HD, NKE, SBUX – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $164,580 activity.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 12,549 shares to 9,871 shares, valued at $691,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 40,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,442 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Among 24 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Dover had 121 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Tuesday, November 3. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of DOV in report on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 14 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of DOV in report on Tuesday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, December 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, January 12 report.