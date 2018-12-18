Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 156.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 268 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 439 shares with $879,000 value, up from 171 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $752.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $18.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1539.01. About 4.81M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”

Ricks Cabaret International Inc (RICK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.11, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 39 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 25 sold and decreased equity positions in Ricks Cabaret International Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 4.79 million shares, up from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ricks Cabaret International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 19 Increased: 27 New Position: 12.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, November 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 21 by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 10. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Transunion stake by 7,860 shares to 14,751 valued at $1.09 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) stake by 4,190 shares and now owns 5,010 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by McGrath Judith A. Another trade for 4,108 shares valued at $8.02 million was made by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 29. $3.96 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 12. $3.87M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold $3.28M. The insider Zapolsky David sold $3.66 million. Reynolds Shelley also sold $824,513 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New Jersey-based Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability reported 111 shares. Moreover, Intl Group Incorporated has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Js Cap Management Limited Com has invested 5.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plancorp Limited Liability Co invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 2,961 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Private Tru Na reported 1.84% stake. St Germain D J has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 952 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,471 shares. Edgemoor Advisors reported 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Tree Management LP invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Connecticut-based Axiom Intl Invsts Ltd Liability De has invested 3.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,577 were reported by Oxbow Advisors Ltd Com. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 732 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio.

Analysts await RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 30.56% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.36 per share. RICK’s profit will be $4.57M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Scott & Selber Inc. holds 0.29% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. for 20,000 shares. Stanley owns 23,128 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Capital Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 73,983 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Management Group Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,920 shares.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $207.79 million. It operates in two divisions, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. The firm owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.