Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) stake by 55.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 29,450 shares as Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)’s stock declined 36.93%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 82,414 shares with $7.81M value, up from 52,964 last quarter. Ellie Mae Inc now has $2.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 453,598 shares traded. Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) has declined 27.62% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellie Mae Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) stake by 12.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 48,098 shares as Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)’s stock declined 8.51%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 325,440 shares with $6.40M value, down from 373,538 last quarter. Acorda Therapeutics Inc now has $777.10 million valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 564,217 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 8.29% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 07/05/2018 – Acorda at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA INBRIJA PDUFA ACTION DATE OCT. 5; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 23/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 -; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 17/05/2018 – Acorda 32% Owned by Hedge Funds

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) stake by 22,897 shares to 205,185 valued at $17.79 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 51,960 shares and now owns 112,860 shares. Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.60, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold ELLI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 40.16 million shares or 2.36% less from 41.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 10,060 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 68,503 shares. 103,994 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp. Gagnon Securities Limited Company invested in 93,372 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 21,615 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 2.89M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,133 shares. Baillie Gifford accumulated 1.11 million shares. Regions Finance accumulated 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Artisan Limited Partnership reported 492,239 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 50 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 601,846 shares. Brown Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.41% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Sei reported 595 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Ellie Mae Inc had 13 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, October 26. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was upgraded by Roth Capital. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, July 27. Wedbush maintained Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) rating on Monday, October 29. Wedbush has “Underperform” rating and $53 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 21 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 26. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ellie Mae Goes All-In on AWS – Business Wire” on November 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dave Ard Joins Ellie Mae as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Ellie Mae Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America for Sixth Consecutive Year on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500â„¢ – Business Wire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “October Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Closing Rates Rise to Highest Percentage in 2018 – Business Wire” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $3.51 million activity. Corr Jonathan sold $62,245 worth of stock. 1,164 shares valued at $119,943 were sold by HIRSCH PETER on Wednesday, August 15. $47,391 worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) was sold by HERON POPI. 579 Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) shares with value of $63,980 were sold by BLASING KAREN. 15,000 Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) shares with value of $1.53 million were sold by Anderman Sigmund. BROWN BRIAN E. sold 32 shares worth $3,360.

Principal Financial Group Inc increased Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) stake by 28,310 shares to 551,423 valued at $16.49 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 4,490 shares and now owns 422,680 shares. Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, October 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-1.25 EPS, down 377.78% or $1.70 from last year’s $0.45 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,350.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 selling transactions for $35.39 million activity. $163,140 worth of stock was sold by Sabella Lauren M on Thursday, June 28. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 108,740 shares worth $3.16M. Randall Lorin sold $38,034 worth of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on Monday, November 26. $62,947 worth of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was sold by Wasman Jane on Monday, December 3. COHEN RON sold $74,554 worth of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on Monday, December 3. LAWRENCE DAVID also sold $51,232 worth of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares. 5,000 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares with value of $148,050 were sold by BLANK BURKHARD.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold ACOR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 49.89 million shares or 4.63% more from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 97,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life has 12,498 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Millennium Lc holds 0.02% or 767,918 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 5.84 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 43,600 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 89,380 shares. 123,995 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 1,000 shares. 16,456 were reported by Eqis Management. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). 675,212 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 1,518 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru reported 1.01 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Moreover, Principal Fin Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).