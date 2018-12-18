Third Point Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 10.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.40M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17B, up from 7.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $116.53. About 1.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES

Sun Valley Gold Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 150.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 290,984 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.95 million, up from 115,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Valley Gold Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 1.08 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by UBS. Jefferies maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Friday, April 28. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $132 target. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, May 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, September 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Friday, November 10. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $126.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 8 by Daiwa Securities. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 15 with “Buy”.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The United Technologies Breakup: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies Is Breaking Itself Up Into 3 Companies (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies: The Bull Case Remains Intact – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow changes are coming, as United Technologies and DowDuPont head for breakups – MarketWatch” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $14.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 750,000 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $467.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 830,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. Shares for $1.94 million were sold by Gill Charles D on Thursday, July 26.

Sun Valley Gold Llc, which manages about $547.54 million and $988.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 12.54M shares to 7.56M shares, valued at $852.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.