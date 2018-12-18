Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 830,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $241.39M, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 2.29M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL

Sun Valley Gold Llc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 6.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 251,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.60M, down from 4.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Valley Gold Llc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 1.13M shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has declined 27.94% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $14.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 12.45M shares to 18.00 million shares, valued at $659.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clough Ptnrs LP invested in 2.2% or 500,097 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc stated it has 26,290 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Net Lc holds 339 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 87 are held by Carroll Fincl Associates Inc. Wesbanco Bancorporation stated it has 22,953 shares. Highfields Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.84% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 32,200 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Street has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 12.64M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 837,470 shares stake. Tcw Gru Inc stated it has 1.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.08% or 6,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York holds 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 50,053 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 174 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Lennar had 87 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, December 29 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, October 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, July 25. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, October 5. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, October 20 report. On Tuesday, February 13 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of LEN in report on Tuesday, January 2 to “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of LEN in report on Wednesday, March 30 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Thursday, April 5 report. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.98 million activity.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.49 million for 5.33 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 185.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.07 per share. PVG’s profit will be $37.02 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Pretium Resources had 23 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Friday, August 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 17 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Speculative Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 22. The stock of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 17 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Wednesday, January 24. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, June 19. Zacks upgraded Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) rating on Thursday, August 20. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $6.25 target. The stock has “Speculative Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PVG shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 98.60 million shares or 5.99% more from 93.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Llc has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Css Il has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,197 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 73,731 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.01% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Comerica Bankshares holds 10,556 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 16,750 shares. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 116,125 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 31,894 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd stated it has 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 299,419 shares. Sei Commerce stated it has 8,394 shares. Loews Corp stated it has 0.04% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Sg Americas Lc accumulated 51,779 shares or 0% of the stock.