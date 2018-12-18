Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 83.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 96,348 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 19,126 shares with $2.19 million value, down from 115,474 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $792.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $103.28. About 29.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) stake by 33.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 46,341 shares as Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)’s stock rose 6.50%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 92,881 shares with $8.83 million value, down from 139,222 last quarter. Express Scripts Holding Co now has $53.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.88. About 3.21M shares traded. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 01/05/2018 – Express Scripts Agrees to Ease Access to Costly Cholesterol Drug; 16/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS SAYS `ON TRACK’ TO CLOSING CIGNA DEAL BY YR END; 23/04/2018 – DoJ asks Cigna, Express Scripts for additional information; 02/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS 1Q REV. $24.77B, EST. $24.86B; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS FOR $67B; 10/04/2018 – 10TV.com: BREAKING: Express Scripts to close Columbus location, lay off more than 400 employees; 16/05/2018 – Inside Rx Prescription Savings Program Marks First Anniversary By Achieving $100 Million Savings Milestone; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Medco Containment Life Insurance Company and Medco Containment Insurance Company of New York Under Review With Developing Implications; 07/03/2018 – Deal Could Come as Soon as Thursday

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. Capossela Christopher C also sold $1.12 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45M.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $21 target in Friday, October 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 20. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, November 29. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Grp stated it has 93,224 shares. Mcf Limited Liability holds 19,555 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp accumulated 2.5% or 2.90 million shares. Culbertson A N And Inc invested in 120,804 shares. Smith Moore accumulated 18,119 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Stack Fincl Inc holds 6.67% or 536,057 shares. Hilltop Incorporated accumulated 1.4% or 58,507 shares. Nottingham Advsrs stated it has 4,919 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 243,542 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank accumulated 255,768 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Mendel Money Mgmt reported 52,762 shares stake. Ruggie Cap Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens First Principles Invest has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peoples Service Corporation holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,001 shares. Bb&T holds 975,518 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Bgc Partners Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:BGCP) stake by 39,729 shares to 53,093 valued at $627,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Valvoline Inc Com stake by 21,236 shares and now owns 32,940 shares. Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:LPT) was raised too.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 141,237 shares to 504,581 valued at $37.79 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) stake by 17,754 shares and now owns 58,871 shares. Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ativo Capital Management Lc has 10,019 shares. Schulhoff And Communications Inc reported 0.21% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Sky Group Limited Liability Company owns 0.89% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 24,565 shares. Oppenheimer Commerce has invested 0.05% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 752,143 shares. 115,722 are held by Leuthold Ltd Llc. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0.06% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 85,496 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.01% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 7,620 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 4,594 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.19% or 183,564 shares. Smithfield stated it has 989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parthenon Lc invested in 2,764 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Automobile Association stated it has 0.16% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Among 4 analysts covering Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Express Scripts Holding had 4 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, September 18 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 20. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, November 1.

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 EPS, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 8.88 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual EPS reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.