Systemair AB (SYSR) Plunges -1.04% on Dec 18

Shares of Systemair AB (STO:publ) last traded at 95.1, representing a move of -1.04%, or -1 per share, on volume of 10,998 shares. After opening the trading day at 95.1, shares of Systemair AB traded in a close range. Systemair AB currently has a total float of 52.00M shares and on average sees 11,284 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 84.1 and high of 130.8.

Getting To Know The OMXS30

Sweden is a uniquely powerful economy in Europe just like Germany, France, and other thriving European economies. Its rich equity market is a proof of its excellent corporate governance that every investor is looking for when it comes to foreign investments. They are looking for Systemair AB to check its reliability.

The Swedish Equity Market

The Stockholm Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Stockholm, is the main stock exchange in Sweden situated in Frihamnen, Stockholm. Systemair AB is one of the NASDAQ most active participants. It is operated by Nasdaq Nordiq, a 13-year-old subsidiary of Nasdaq, Inc.

Nasdaq Nordiq was established in 2003 for the primary purpose of overseeing the stock exchanges in Nordic countries. Aside from the Nasdaq Stockholm, it also operates the Tallinn Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Baltic; the Riga Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Baltic; the Iceland Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Iceland; the Helsinki Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Helsinki; the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Copenhagen; and the Armenia Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq OMX Armenia.

The Nasdaq Stockholm has been present since 1863, making it one of the oldest European stock exchanges. It has only adopted electronic trading on June 1, 1990. Prior to this, floor trading had happened at the Stockholm Stock Exchange Building.

The regular session on the Nasdaq Stockholm commences from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every business day. That is the time for Systemair AB to count its gain.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index (OMXS30) is the market-capitalization-weighted index that monitors the 30 most active stocks on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Numerous sectors make up the OMXS30; and the top three largest sectors are Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Services. Being the benchmark index in Sweden, it is a crucial indicator of the Swedish economy.

The OMXS30 is rebalanced twice a year, ensuring a strong indication of how well the Swedish equity market is. As such, some components may be dropped to give way to other companies that are more competitive. Several factors such as liquidity, market capitalization, and industry representation play major role in a stock’s inclusion to the OMXS30.

By the Numbers

As of the end of the first quarter of 2016, the Nasdaq Stockholm has a market capitalization of nearly $1.30 trillion with over 300 stocks listed on it.

Meanwhile, the OMXS30 holds an all-time low of 98.86 points, which was last seen in November 1987. Sweden is one of the many countries that had suffered from Black Monday, a remarkable global equity market meltdown in history that began with the sinking of stocks on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HK).

Gradually, the Swedish economy was able to overcome all other challenges through the years. In April 2015, the OMXS30 had reached an all-time high of 1,719.93 points.

The Nasdaq Stockholm is one of the most valuable and most competitive stock exchanges in Europe. Because of an attractive borrowing environment in European Union (EU) countries such as Sweden, many investors are flocking the Swedish equity market. There is no better way to take advantage of these growth opportunities than to invest in European stocks such as those listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. And look for Systemair AB advantages.

Systemair AB , a ventilation company, designs, develops, makes, and markets ventilation products and systems. The company has market cap of $4.95 billion. The firm offers heating products comprising convectors and radiators, air curtains, radiant and fan heaters, electrical accessories for heating units, and other heating units; fans and accessories, including circular duct, rectangular and square duct, roof, axial, explosion proof, domestic, and smoke extract fans, as well as accessories for ventilation and fans for aggressive media; and residential systems, such as residential solutions, counter flow and rotary units, vacuum and geo thermal systems, ducts, cooker hoods, filters, valves and grilles, and accessories for residential systems. It has a 19.65 P/E ratio. It also provides fire systems, comprising fire dampers, fire controls, smoke dampers, and accessories for fire safety; air distribution products consisting of grilles, air volume controls, air valves, plenum boxes, external louvres, diffusers, and accessories for air distribution products; air handling units, such as compact and central AHUs; air conditioning systems, including Hydronic (Water born) systems and DX (Refrigerant) systems; and production materials comprising metal parts, electrical components, and heaters/heat exchangers.