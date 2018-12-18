Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 173,106 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.27 million, down from 177,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $65.3. About 4.44M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partn (NGL) by 7.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 700,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.96M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $115.50M, up from 9.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 834,980 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has declined 26.11% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $1.23 million worth of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares were sold by Highstar Capital IV – L.P.. $287,664 worth of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was bought by KRIMBILL H MICHAEL on Tuesday, November 27.

Among 12 analysts covering NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NYSE:NGL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP had 56 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital initiated NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) on Friday, September 9 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 12 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) on Wednesday, November 11 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 8 to “Hold”. The stock of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NGL in report on Friday, February 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. FBR Capital maintained NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) rating on Thursday, June 8. FBR Capital has “Mkt Perform” rating and $19 target. The stock of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 71.73 million shares or 1.05% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spirit Of America Management invested 0.24% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 91,693 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.93M shares. Pnc Gru holds 42,596 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 80,230 shares. 3.46 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Pinnacle Hldg Limited Co invested in 0% or 339,928 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 47,750 shares. Bokf Na owns 31,665 shares. First Eagle Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Oppenheimer & Communications Inc holds 15,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset has 181,101 shares.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Enbridge Energy Partners, LP and Enbridge Energy Management, LLC Announce Approval of Proposed Mergers with Enbridge Inc. – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 12/03/2018: TOPS,PBR,MUR,NGL,TGE – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLPX Is One Of The Safest, Easiest And Cheapest Ways To Invest In MLPs And Midstream Companies – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy Partners: The Future’s Looking Brighter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2018.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $15.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,270 shares to 3,667 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) by 774,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 962,772 shares, and cut its stake in Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Would Amazon Really Buy Target? – The Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target: Sales Performance Continues, Appeal Lures – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Target – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Target (NYSE:TGT) Falls After Q3 Print: Should Investors Buy The Dip? – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Target Is Doing for Black Friday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 8 report. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 26. On Monday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 18. Deutsche Bank maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, May 16. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus reinitiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, January 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Tuesday, January 9 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 25.