St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc analyzed 11,222 shares as the company's stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 107,424 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.01 million, down from 118,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.63. About 2.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500.

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp Com (FSS) by 4.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc analyzed 29,000 shares as the company's stock declined 20.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 685,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.34M, down from 714,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 192,664 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 2.65% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.73 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $893.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P U S Pfd Stock I (PFF) by 52,104 shares to 382,969 shares, valued at $14.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news: Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Why Soda's Decline Represents An Opportunity To Revolutionize The Beverage Sector – December 17, 2018. PepsiCo (PEP) Acquires SodaStream, Expands Beverage Portfolio – December 06, 2018. 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Pepsi Does – November 23, 2018.

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. FSS’s profit will be $19.29M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I3 Verticals Inc Com Cl A by 63,500 shares to 94,300 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc Co by 33,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc Com (NASDAQ:LCUT).

More recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news: Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) CEO Jennifer Sherman on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – August 12, 2018. GE to Roll Out New IIoT Entity, Sell ServiceMax's Stake – December 14, 2018. Federal Signal Corp (FSS) CEO Jennifer Sherman on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – November 11, 2018.