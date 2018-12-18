Spindletop Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 6.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc bought 18,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.80 million, up from 281,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 844,477 shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500.

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc. (TRN) by 14.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 61,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 490,023 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.95M, up from 428,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 3.08M shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 14.58% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 21/05/2018 – REG-TRINITY FINANCING PLC Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 09/05/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Make the Move into Another New State; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 02/04/2018 – Former NYC Economic Development Corp Executive Joins Trinity; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: Trinity Afford Hsg Corp, IL Bnd Rtg Still On Watch Neg; 06/04/2018 – Trinity Industries: After Infrastructure Spinoff, VP and Acctg Chief Mary Henderson Expected to Leave to Become Accounting Chief at the Infrastructure Company; 09/03/2018 – Japan’s ldemitsu acquires Australia’s Trinity Petroleum Services

Among 16 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 10 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Trinity Industries had 51 analyst reports since September 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Longbow to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on Thursday, July 27 to “Buy” rating. BB&T Capital downgraded Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on Friday, February 19 to “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 20 by Vertical Group. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) rating on Friday, September 29. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $42.0 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, September 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, April 30.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 9,372 shares to 681,663 shares, valued at $23.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 22,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,815 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX).

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trinity And Arcosa: Proof Of Success Through Big Actions – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Executive Changes – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights LPL Financial, Under Armour, Washington Prime Group, TRI Pointe Group, Trinity Industries, and Ryder System â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trinity Industries to accelerate buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold TRN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 116.06 million shares or 4.53% less from 121.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hl Lc invested in 13,861 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.06% or 40,500 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 432 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ltd Co Ct has 0.7% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 605,370 shares. Court Place Advsrs has 80,398 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co invested in 39,540 shares or 0.01% of the stock. James Investment Rech stated it has 58,710 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 3,344 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 129,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Wealthtrust holds 1,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Since November 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.80 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold TCBI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.71 million shares or 7.15% less from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 791 shares. Sei Invs Commerce has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 82,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 260,055 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). First Republic Inv reported 5,439 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 2.75M shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Bb&T Securities Limited holds 0.01% or 15,103 shares. Cap Advsr Ok reported 15,000 shares stake. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 3,508 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.09% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 4,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Oppenheimer & Commerce Inc holds 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) or 8,054 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $158,309 activity. CARGILL C KEITH bought $202,770 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $134,000 worth of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was bought by Ackerson Vince A. on Friday, October 19.

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q4 2018 Operating Results – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “This office market metric hasn’t improved in Houston since 2014 â€” until now – Houston Business Journal” published on November 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “HAVEN Grant Funds Veteran’s New Family Home – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for October 17, 2018 : CCI, KMI, URI, STLD, SLG, AA, CCK, WTFC, UMPQ, TCBI, RLI, CATY – Nasdaq” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Retirement of Chief Risk Officer, Appoints Successor – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2018.