The Blockchain – powered Power Ledger (POWR) went up by 0.67% during a day

Power Ledger (POWR) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000465384399999991 or 0.67% trading at $0.0702372456. According to Crypto Experts, Power Ledger (POWR) eyes $0.07726097016 target on the road to $0.207049007507604. POWR last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $0.0706310324 and low of $0.0686978972 for December 17-18. The open was $0.0697718612.

Power Ledger (POWR) is down -45.51% in the last 30 days from $0.1289 per coin. Its down -52.12% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1467 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago POWR traded at $0.3271. POWR has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $70.24M market cap. Power Ledger maximum coins available are 1000.00M. POWR uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 05/07/2017.

Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids.

POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger’s ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.