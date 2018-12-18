The Blockchain – powered TeCoin (TEC) decreases by -3.54% on December 17-18

It was bad day for TeCoin (TEC), as it declined by $-0.0005008388 or -3.54%, touching $0.0136299702. Global Crypto Analysts believe that TeCoin (TEC) is looking for the $0.01499296722 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.0378027256218412. The highest price was $0.0142023574 and lowest of $0.0136299702 for December 17-18. The open was $0.014130809. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, TeCoin (TEC) tokens went down -36.28% from $0.02139 for coin. For 100 days TEC is down -38.74% from $0.02225. It traded at $0.04195 200 days ago. It has 469.52 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/03/2015. The Crypto TEC has PoW proof type and operates under Multiple algorithm.

TeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that combines SHA-256, Keccak-512, Grøestl-512, BLAKE-512 in a secure way.