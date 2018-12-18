Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) had an increase of 3.88% in short interest. ETH’s SI was 2.36M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.88% from 2.27 million shares previously. With 432,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH)’s short sellers to cover ETH’s short positions. The SI to Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s float is 9.67%. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 93,966 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 32.41% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 24/05/2018 – KFMB-TV: Tonys 2018: Ethan Slater on Bringing SpongeBob to Life on Broadway; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: All of the major cryptocurrencies higher this morning with Ripple up more than 9% $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 01/05/2018 – Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look; 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 17/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `First Reformed’ Is an Epiphany. Ethan Hawke Is, Too

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.40 million shares or 0.17% less from 52.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 33,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 700 shares. Jrm Invest Counsel Lc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 267,658 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 672,566 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 1,868 shares. Teachers Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.13% or 99,593 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 35,081 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). State Street has 1.83M shares. Pitcairn Communications stated it has 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0% or 10,574 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De invested in 6,888 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Jpmorgan Chase And has 192,587 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 370,548 shares.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. It has a 28.06 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.98M for 14.32 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 18 buys, and 1 insider sale for $152,089 activity. Another trade for 9,396 shares valued at $154,000 was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. $27,398 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. Nagelberg Allison had bought 1,247 shares worth $20,002 on Wednesday, August 15. $9,993 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. The insider Rytter Katie bought $8,843. $996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by Miller Kevin S. Haimm Brian had bought 1,000 shares worth $13,720.

Among 3 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monmouth Real Estate has $18.5 highest and $17 lowest target. $18’s average target is 30.91% above currents $13.75 stock price. Monmouth Real Estate had 3 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 9 by FBR Capital.

Mr. Eugene Landy, the current Chairman of the Board at Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp has a few days ago been linked with a stock market transaction of 8,000 shares of the company, valued at $13.8 per share. The amount of the transaction was of $110,720 U.S. Dollars. And, It’s sure Eugene’s stocks unloading isn’t going to remain undiscovered as he presently is owning 1.61 million shares – ( 1.76% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp’s Market Cap ).

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 314,907 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 23.63% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT's RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c

Since November 6, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $233,760 activity. The insider Carlson James B. bought 2,000 shares worth $38,760. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $195,000 was made by KATHWARI M FAROOQ on Tuesday, November 6.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $505.22 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

