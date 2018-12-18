Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 24.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,900 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 12,000 shares with $2.34 million value, down from 15,900 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $14.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $185.92. About 237,091 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has declined 3.53% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Social Reality, Inc., an Internet advertising and platform technology company, provides tools to automate the digital advertising market in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.12 million. The Company’s technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. It has a 2.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers Social Reality Ad Exchange , a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAX MD, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers.

The Chief Executive Officer of Social Reality Inc, Christopher Miglino in the last few days spent close to $25,000 U.S. Dollars in 10,000 shares in the Social Reality Inc company at an approx. $2.5 per share. This giant transaction was completed on December 18, 2018 and is available online on the DC-based SEC’s website. Right now, he has a total of 1.02 million shares or 10.04% of Social Reality Inc’s total market cap.

The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 114,501 shares traded. Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) has declined 47.33% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SRAX News: 15/05/2018 – SRAX Reports First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – SRAX Shifts Vertical Strategy Into Overdrive, Launches SRAXauto; 02/04/2018 – SRAX Reports Positive Net Income and Positive Adjusted EBITDA for the Fourth Quarter of 2017; 12/03/2018 SRAX Announces Alpha Release of Blockchain Technology BIG Platform; 15/05/2018 – SOCIAL REALITY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 5.18% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.51 per share. WAT’s profit will be $199.97 million for 17.61 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Waters (NYSE:WAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Waters had 12 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, July 16 to “Underperform” rating. Janney Capital downgraded Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, July 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, November 30 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 24. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Leerink Swann.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold WAT shares while 198 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 67.26 million shares or 4.26% less from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Tarbox Family Office holds 9 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Price T Rowe Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 127,455 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 47 shares. Contravisory Mngmt holds 0.11% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,642 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd owns 5,424 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 848,038 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.33% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fulton National Bank Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or holds 2.51% or 41,952 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Company stated it has 400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clarkston Capital Prns Ltd has 255,448 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,750 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 3,311 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.24 million activity. On Friday, December 14 the insider Harrington Michael C sold $214,358. 8,000 shares valued at $1.60M were sold by KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A on Friday, November 16. The insider Rae Elizabeth B sold $762,480. $672,000 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $4.00 million were sold by Kelly Terrence P.