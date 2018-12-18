The Crypto coin aelf (ELF) fell by -0.93% on December 17-18

aelf (ELF) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0010384262 or -0.93% trading at $0.1100731772. According to International Crypto Experts, aelf (ELF) eyes $0.12108049492 target on the road to $0.236988558528633. ELF last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $0.1136181494 and low of $0.1089273276 for December 17-18. The open was $0.1111116034. About 40,906 ELF worth $4,527 traded hands.

aelf (ELF) is down -49.39% in the last 30 days from $0.2175 per coin. Its down -67.19% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.3355 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ELF traded at $1.07. ELF has 301.00M coins mined giving it $33.13M market cap. aelf maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. ELF uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 18/12/2017.

aelf is a multi-chain parallel computing network. ELF is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on aelf’s ecosystem. Token holders are also able to vote on decisions related to the project’s development and governance.