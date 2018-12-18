The Crypto SirinLabs (SRN) went up by 0.09% for a day

It was good day for SirinLabs (SRN), as it jumped by $3.5803299999998E-05 or 0.09%, touching $0.0387033673. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that SirinLabs (SRN) is looking for the $0.04257370403 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.0697303972668632. The highest price was $0.040457729 and lowest of $0.0364835627 for December 17-18. The open was $0.038667564. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, SirinLabs (SRN) tokens went down -69.52% from $0.127 for coin. For 100 days SRN is down -43.28% from $0.06824. It traded at $0.2922 200 days ago. SirinLabs (SRN) has 572.17 million coins mined with the market cap $22.14 million. It has 572.92M coins in circulation. It was founded on 18/10/2017. The Crypto SRN has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone.