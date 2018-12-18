FINCANNA CAPITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:FNNZF) had an increase of 507.69% in short interest. FNNZF’s SI was 15,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 507.69% from 2,600 shares previously. With 35,300 avg volume, 0 days are for FINCANNA CAPITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:FNNZF)’s short sellers to cover FNNZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.094. About 23,725 shares traded. FinCanna Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:FNNZF) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

FinCanna Capital Corp. operates as a royalty investment firm for licensed medical cannabis industry. The company has market cap of $8.19 million. The Company’s flagship investment is with Cultivation Technologies Inc. to provide funding for its indoor medical cannabis facility to be developed in Coachella, Southern California. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.15 per share. GMRE’s profit will be $5.87 million for 10.64 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Global Medical REIT Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The company has market cap of $249.77 million. The Company's strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market-leading operators under long-term triple-net leases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

Jing Zhang who is the present director of Global Medical Reit Inc lately bought 1.11 million shares of the Pinksheet-listed company . The sizable insider purchase has $10.00 million U.S Dollars total value, at an average share price of $9.0. Jing Zhang currently possess 3.72 million shares or 13.30% of Global Medical Reit Inc’s market cap. Jing completed this deal on 18/12/2018. The 4F filing is ready for you here at the (SEC) website.